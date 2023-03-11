topStoriesenglish2582367
NewsEntertainmentMovies
OSCAR AWARDS 2023

Oscars 2023: RRR Star Ram Charan Poses With Priyanka Chopra At Pre-Oscar Bash, See Pics

Megastar Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana attended Priyanka Chopra's bash, hosted by the global icon, where they shared a great camaraderie together.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 02:41 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Oscars 2023: RRR Star Ram Charan Poses With Priyanka Chopra At Pre-Oscar Bash, See Pics

Mumbai: Indian actor Ram Charan attended the South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars event and Priyanka Chopra Jones's party, along with his wife Upasana Konidela. Priyanka and Ram Charan share a great camaraderie as the two have worked together in the 2013 film 'Zanjeer'.

Ram and his wife spent time with the actors, directors and producers from the west. He wore a Dolce and Gabbana suit paired with glasses. Ram is currently in the US waiting for the Oscar awards to take place on Sunday. His song 'Naatu Naatu' from the film 'RRR' is nominated at the 95th Oscar awards.

'Naatu Naatu' has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year. At the Oscars, the song is contending against tracks sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

Live Tv

Oscar awards 20232023 oscar nominationsoscar 2023 dateoscar 2023 predictionsrrr oscar nominationsoscar awards date 2023oscar nominees 20232023 oscar winnersAcademy Awards 2023oscar awards 2023 nominationsoscar nominations 2023 india95th academy awards nomineesoscar live 2023oscar voting 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?