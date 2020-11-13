हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra drops first look of her next Hollywood project 'We Can Be Heroes' and it is trending!

We Can Be Heroes is a superhero film written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez. It is a stand-alone sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D (2005).

Priyanka Chopra drops first look of her next Hollywood project 'We Can Be Heroes' and it is trending!

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and dropped the first look of her next Hollywood project titled We Can Be Heroes. She is giving major boss lady vibes in a power-packed first look tease.

Priyanka Chopra wrote in the caption: Wohooo! It’s finally here! Presenting the first look for - We Can Be Heroes!!!! It’s directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez, and is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Day!!! A kids classic. Robert pretty much created this genre of movies. I'm so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character. More on this coming soon...

We Can Be Heroes is a superhero film written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez. It is a stand-alone sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D (2005).

It features Priyanka Chopra, Christian Slater, Pedro Pascal, Sung Kang, Boyd Holbrook Taylor Dooley, Haley Reinhart, Andy Walken, YaYa Gosselin and Akira Akbar. 

It will be released on January 1, 2021, by Netflix.

 

