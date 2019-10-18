Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra to voice Elsa and Anna in 'Frozen 2'

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has collaborated with her sister Parineeti Chopra and the two will be doing voice overs for the Hindi version of Disney film 'Frozen 2'.

Both sisters took to Twitter and made the announcement. Priyanka wrote, “Mimi & Tisha are now Elsa & Anna! The #ChopraSisters are finally coming together for Disney’s #Frozen2. Can’t wait for you guys to see us…I mean HEAR us bring these amazing, strong characters to life in Hindi. In cinemas Nov 22.”

Along with it, the actress shared a motion poster of the film

Check it out here:

Walt Disney Studios India also made the announcement via Twitter. Its official handle reads, “Some moments are worth melting for!

Welcoming the dynamic sisters

@priyankachopra

and

@ParineetiChopra

as the voices for Elsa and Anna in Hindi!

#Frozen2 #FrozenSisters”

'Frozen 2' is sequel to the 2017 super-hit animated film 'Frozen'. The film tells the tale of two sisters Elsa and Anna and how they stand together despite all the challenges thrown their way. Elsa has a unique power and it is her sister Anna who helps her control it.

'Frozen 2' is helmed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck.