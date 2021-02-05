हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BAFTA 2021

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The White Tiger’ features in BAFTA 2021 longlists, Parineeti Chopra congratulates her cousin

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The White Tiger’ features in BAFTA 2021 longlists, Parineeti Chopra congratulates her cousin
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@priyankachopra

New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra’s latest film ‘The White Tiger’ featured in the British Academy Film Awards(BAFTA) 2021. Parineeti Chopra took to social media to congratulate and celebrate the nomination by posting a picture of the announcement made on the BAFTA website.

Priyanka Chopra retweeted Parineeti’s post that said “Ladies and gentlemen MEET MY BAFTA LONGLIST SISTER! I meaaaaan. Can’t wait for this to happen! @priyankachopra #TheWhiteTiger.”

With fingers crossed, the actress thanked her cousin. “You’re a cutie tishuuuu! love u @ParineetiChopra,” she captioned the repost.

The longlists for BAFTA 2021 were recently unveiled and Ramin Bahrani’s directorial ‘The White Tiger’ earned a spot in several categories. Actors Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav also made it to the longlists for their powerful performances in the movie.

The film, which also stars actor Rajkummar Rao, made it to seven categories, including the Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Director. Priyanka is on the Best Supporting Actress longlist for her role in the film while Adarsh made it to the longlist for the Best Actor category, ANI reported.

‘The White Tiger’ revolves around an ambitious yet cunning Indian driver played by actor Adarsh who uses his wit to escape from poverty. It was directed by Ramin Bahrani and has been co-produced by Priyanka along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

