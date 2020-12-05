Priyanka Chopra shares trailer of 'We Can Be Heroes' — Watch here

New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the trailer of her latest film ‘We Can Be Heroes' from her Twitter account late on Friday evening confirming that she is playing a pivotal role in the movie. The Netflix original also features Christian Slater, Sung Kang, Pedro Pascal, Boyd Holbrook, Haley Reinhart, and others in lead roles.

Directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez, the maker of ‘The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl’ and ‘Spy Kids’, this stand-alone children’s action film has been much awaited.

Priyanka shared the trailer of the film on her verified Twitter account with the caption saying “Power comes in all sizes and it arrives on Christmas Day! These amazing kids have a secret weapon - Teamwork. It brought a different energy on set and is the life of this film.”

Check out the post with the trailer below:

Power comes in all sizes and it arrives on Christmas Day! These amazing kids have a secret weapon - Teamwork. It brought a different energy on set and is the life of this film. So while you wait for Santa, it's time to sit back and let these incredible kids show you… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/nwhNJzFCtO — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 4, 2020

The movie was initially expected to be release by January 2021. Priyanka Chopra even revealed when the movie will be out by further saying in her post “So while you wait for Santa, it's time to sit back and let these incredible kids show you how to be a HERO! Are you in? We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez is now coming to Netflix globally this Christmas.”

Priyanka will be playing a negative character for this film and with the release of the trailer, fans are excited to watch her in action in this superhero movie