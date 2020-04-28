हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Extraction

Proman Dao: Mumbai Police uses 'Extraction' reference for those venturing out during lockdown

Mumbai Police`s Twitter team used Chris Hemsworth`s Bengali dialogue "Proman Dao (Give Proof)" from 'Extraction' and asked people to make sure that they have a "proman" or proof of urgency while stepping out during the lockdown.

Proman Dao: Mumbai Police uses &#039;Extraction&#039; reference for those venturing out during lockdown
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@MumbaiPolice

New Delhi: Spreading awareness in its signature filmy style, Mumbai Police`s Twitter team on Monday used the reference of Chris Hemsworth`s Netflix film `Extraction,` and urged people to not venture out during the lockdown.

The action flick `Extraction` which also features Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda besides Hemsworth has been largely shot in India and has several dialogues in Indian languages, including Bengali.

Mumbai Police`s Twitter team used Hemsworth`s Bengali dialogue "Proman Dao (Give Proof)" from the film and asked people to make sure that they have a "proman" or proof of urgency while stepping out during the lockdown.

They shared a still from the movie that had Hemsworth standing and the text on the picture read `Before you venture out of home during lockdown: "Proman Dao."`Mumbai Police further made it clear that they will not negotiate with anyone if they don`t have proof while venturing out.

"Make sure you always have one before you leave home because - Hum negotiate `NAHI` karenge. #LockdownMandates #PromanDao," Mumbai Police tweeted along with the picture.

Mumbai Police`s Twitter account is known for its quirky tweets and information with hilarious twists.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 and urged people to stay in their homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

Extraction Chris Hemsworth Mumbai Police coronavirus lockdown
