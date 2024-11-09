Advertisement
ICE AGE 6

Queen Latifah And Ray Romano Announce 'Ice Age 6' With Hilarious Video Reveal

Ray Romano, Queen Latifah, and John Leguizamo excitedly announced the production of 'Ice Age 6' in a playful video shown at D23 Brazil, thrilling fans of the beloved animated franchise. 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Queen Latifah And Ray Romano Announce 'Ice Age 6' With Hilarious Video Reveal Pic Credit: X (Disney)

Actors Ray Romano, Queen Latifah, and John Leguizamo, who have voiced iconic characters in the 'Ice Age' films, delighted fans by announcing the production of 'Ice Age 6'. In a video shared at Disney's D23 Brazil event, Ray Romano humorously shivered on a snow-covered set, joking, "Did the AC break?" Queen Latifah then joined in via call, setting up the big reveal as she teased Ray with, “Ready to give the big announcement? I see you got my gift.” 

With John Leguizamo chiming in, exclaiming, “The Herd is back, baby! I gotta call everybody I know,” fans were thrilled to hear that Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Queen Latifah, Denis Leary, and Simon Pegg are all returning for another adventure. Disney shared the clip with the caption, “Just announced at #D23Brasil: Ice Age 6 is now in production!” 

Have a look at the video here:

The 'Ice Age' franchise, known for its fun-loving herd of mammals surviving the Pleistocene era, includes five previous films released between 2002 and 2016, along with various specials and video games. While an official release date for 'Ice Age 6' has not been announced, fans can eagerly anticipate more thrilling adventures in the icy world they’ve come to love. 

