Radhika Apte plays WWII spy in 'Liberte: A Call to Spy '

New Delhi: Radhika Apte will be seen essaying World War II heroine, a British spy, in her forthcoming Hollywood film `Liberte: A Call to Spy `. The actor headed to the UK on Friday for the premiere of her film at the Edinburg Film Festival.

Sharing a picture with her female co-stars on Instagram, Radhika added a hashtag `Reunion`. Meanwhile, the `Shor in the City` actor also unveiled her first look from the film a day ago on Instagram. She shared a collage of her alongside a picture of the real Noor Inayat Khan, a spy during World War II.

Also known as Nora Baker, she was the first female wireless operator and British spy who parachuted into Nazi-occupied France to aid the French Resistance.

The film also stars Sarah Meghan Thomas who has also written the script, with Stana Katic, Linus Roache, Rossif Sutherland to name a few.

Oscar-nominated director Lydia Dean Pilcher has helmed the film

.The forthcoming film based on true incidents is set 75 years ago in World War II when Winston Churchill creates a spy organisation `SOE` in order to disturb the Nazi war machine.

The newly created spy organisation recruits a female spy lead, Vera Atkins (Stana Katic), who further hires two unusual candidates: Virginia Hall (Sarah Meghan Thomas), an ambitious American with a wooden leg, and an Indian Noor Inayat Khan (Radhika Apte), a Muslim pacifist.

Together, these women build a new spy network and stop Hitler. Apart from her stint at the international film industry, Radhika will also be seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in `Raat Akeli Hai`. The shooting for the film wrapped up in April. The Honey Trehan directorial is a crime thriller set in rural Indian and also stars Shweta Tripathi.