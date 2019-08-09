'Rambo: Last Blood' ends franchise on satisfying note: Director

Los Angeles: Director Adrian Grunberg says "Rambo: Last Blood" will wrap up the long-running "Rambo" franchise on a satisfactory note.

Hollywood action star Sylvester Stallone will return as John Rambo in "Rambo: Last Blood", the fifth and final installment of the franchise. This time, Stallone's Rambo will travel to Mexico to rescue his friend's daughter after she is kidnapped by the Mexican cartel.



This fall, his war comes home. Here’s your look at the all new official poster for #Rambo Last Blood – In theaters September 20. pic.twitter.com/OS3ukmFZpH — Rambo: Last Blood (@RamboMovie) August 1, 2019

"I hope -- on a personal and selfish level -- this is the last one. There's a very poetic feeling to this movie. If it is the last one, I think people will be thankful for it. They will be satisfied," Grunberg said.

"Rambo: Last Blood" also stars Adriana Barraza, Oscar Jaenada, Paz Vega, Joaquin Cosío and many others in significant characters. It will release on September 20. The film, brought to India by PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment, will trace the journey of Rambo as he confronts his past and unearths his combat skills for revenge in a final mission.

"The violence is there but I think you'll find that although it is at times very violent, there is a thought process to it," Grunberg said, adding that "Last Blood" will "close the circle".