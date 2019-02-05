'Riverdale' actress Ashleigh Murray joins 'Katy Keene' spin-off

Los Angeles: Ashleigh Murray, who plays aspiring singer-songwriter Josie McCoy in the series "Riverdale", will continue playing the character in the spin-off pilot Katy Keene.

The show follows four Archie Comics characters, including Josie and the title character, future fashion icon Katy Keene as they pursue their twenty-something dreams in New York City, reports variety.com.

The musical dramedy will chronicle the origins and struggles of the four aspiring artists who are trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio. Should the project, which won't air as a planted spinoff on "Riverdale" get picked up, Murray would depart Riverdale.

Katy Keene jumps ahead several years from the current Riverdale timeline, so crossovers are not planned.

"If anyone from Riverdale were to come to Katy, they would come as their older self," said Mark Pedowitz, chief of network CW.