Robert Pattinson on being Hollywood's new Batman

Los Angeles: Actor Robert Pattinson is aware about the "Batman" legacy and the anticipation around the new version, and says all the buzz makes taking on the avatar of the caped crusader a "little spicy".

In a GQ profile, the actor, who is spending lockdown with his girlfriend in a rented apartment in London, opened up on the upcoming version of "The Batman", Christopher Nolan's much-hyped "Tenet" and life under self-isolation, reports variety.com.

The shooting of Matt Reeves' "The Batman" was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character," Pattinson said.

"You've seen this sort of lighter version, you've seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animalistic version. And the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think: Where's my opening? Also, it's a legacy part, right? I like that. There's so few things in life where people passionately care about it before it's even happened. You can almost feel that pushback of anticipation, and so it kind of energizes you a little bit. It's different from when you're doing a part and there's a possibility that no one will even see it. Right? In some ways it's, I don't know… It makes you a little kind of spicy," he added.

Christopher Nolan's "Tenet", which is also shot in India, has been described as "an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage. And Pattinson says shooting the film was "insane".

"(‘Tenet' is) so insane," Pattinson said while describing how the whole crew used to fly together from one country to another over the shoot.

"In each country there's, like, an enormous set-piece scene, which is like the climax of a normal movie. In every single country," he said, adding that "there's actually no time traveling" in the film.

Pattinson is a private person, and that's why he isn't affected by the isolation much.

"I spend so much time by myself, 'cause you're just kind of always forced to, that I can't really remember what it was like not really having that kind of lifestyle," Pattinson said.

Now, he is hearing about the isolation experiences of his friends and family.

"I just realise, everyone is so, so vulnerable to isolation. It's quite shocking," he said.