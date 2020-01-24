हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty collaborates with Will Smith, Martin Lawrence for 'Bad Boys for Life'

The video starts with Rohit Shetty arriving in style in a luxury car and also features his 'desi police trio' of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. It ends with glimpses of Martin Lawrence and Will Smith from 'Bad Boys For Life'.

Rohit Shetty collaborates with Will Smith, Martin Lawrence for &#039;Bad Boys for Life&#039;
Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: After superhit action films with Bollywood actors, Rohit Shetty is all set to join hands with Hollywood biggies Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the director announced on Friday.

Shetty took to Instagram to share a short clip announcing the release of the film 'Bad Boys For Life' in India on January 31.

The video started with Rohit Shetty arriving in style in a luxury car and also featured Shetty's Desi police trio of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.

The video ended with glimpses of Martin Lawrence and Will Smith from 'Bad Boys For Life'.

"Meri Desi Police se to aap mil chuke ho ab waqt hai humari videsh Police se milneka," Shetty said in the video.

"Proud to be associated with Bad Boys for Life in India...Releasing 31st January 2020," he captioned the post on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Proud to be associated with Bad Boys for Life in India... Releasing 31st January 2020 @sonypicturesin

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) on

Film 'Bad Boys For Life' is a crime-thriller helmed by Bilall Fallah, Adil El Arbi and produced by Will Smith, Jerry Bruckheimer, Doug Belgrad.

Rohit Shetty Bad Boys for Life Will Smith
