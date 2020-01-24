Rohit Shetty collaborates with Will Smith, Martin Lawrence for 'Bad Boys for Life'

New Delhi: After superhit action films with Bollywood actors, Rohit Shetty is all set to join hands with Hollywood biggies Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the director announced on Friday.

Shetty took to Instagram to share a short clip announcing the release of the film 'Bad Boys For Life' in India on January 31.

The video started with Rohit Shetty arriving in style in a luxury car and also featured Shetty's Desi police trio of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.

The video ended with glimpses of Martin Lawrence and Will Smith from 'Bad Boys For Life'.

"Meri Desi Police se to aap mil chuke ho ab waqt hai humari videsh Police se milneka," Shetty said in the video.

"Proud to be associated with Bad Boys for Life in India...Releasing 31st January 2020," he captioned the post on Instagram.

Film 'Bad Boys For Life' is a crime-thriller helmed by Bilall Fallah, Adil El Arbi and produced by Will Smith, Jerry Bruckheimer, Doug Belgrad.