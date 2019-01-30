हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson to star in 'Zombieland' sequel

Actress Rosario Dawson has been finalised for "Zombieland 2".

Rosario Dawson to star in &#039;Zombieland&#039; sequel
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actress Rosario Dawson has been finalised for "Zombieland 2".

The next instalment of the Sony Pictures post-apocalyptic zombie comedy will feature original stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin. Ruben Fleischer will return to direct the sequel, reports deadline.com.

The details on the 39-year-old actress` role have not been disclosed. 

Written by original "Zombieland" team Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, the sequel revolves around the comic mayhem with several new types of zombies trekking across the US on a quest for survival. 

Dawson joins franchise newcomers Zoey Deutch and Avan Jogia. Gavin Polone will produce, while Reese and Warnick are executive producers. The film is slated to release in October this year. 

At the moment, Stone is looking forward to 91st Academy Awards. She is in race to get the Best Actress In A Supporting Role trophy for her role in "The Favourite". The awards show will be held on February 24 here.

