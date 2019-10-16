Ryan Reynolds set to be back with 'Deadpool 3'

Washington: Actors Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinki are teaming up for the upcoming fantasy-comedy 'Imaginary Friends'.

Paramount Pictures is in negotiations to acquire the film, and if the deal goes through, Krasinski will write, direct, produce and star in the movie, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Reynolds will co-star in the upcoming flick, about a man who can see and speak to other people's imaginary friends.The film will revolve around a man who can see and talk to people's imaginary friends, befriending those that have been forgotten or discarded. However, some imaginary friends, lacking love and friendship in their lives, turn to the dark side, and it's up to Reynold's character to save the world from those that become evil.

Krasinski and Reynolds have been long-time friends, trading compliments on social media, but the upcoming movie will mark their first collaboration on screen together.

Apart from this film, Krasinski previously joined forces with Paramount for the 2018 hit film 'A Quiet Place', which he also wrote, directed, and starred in.

He recently wrapped up the shooting of the sequel of 'A Quiet Place', which is set to hit the big screens on March 20, next year.Meanwhile, Reynolds most recently appeared in a cameo role in 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw'. He will next star in Michael Bay`s Netflix action flick '6 Underground' and Shawn Levy's 'Free Guy'.