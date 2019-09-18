close

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek 'cannot believe' she's working with Kit Harington

Actress Salma Hayek says she cannot believe that she is working with the 'Game Of Thrones' star Kit Harington in the upcoming Marvel Studios project 'The Eternals'.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actress Salma Hayek says she cannot believe that she is working with the 'Game Of Thrones' star Kit Harington in the upcoming Marvel Studios project 'The Eternals'.

Hayek took to social media on Tuesday, to share a photograph of herself along with Harington. In the image, Harington has an arm wrapped around Hayek as they pose for the camera.

"I still can't believe that I'm working with Jon Snow ! Kit you're the best! Todavía no puedo creer que estoy trabajando con Jon Snow! 'The Eternals'"

'The Eternals' also includes Angelina Jolie, Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee.

Director Chloe Zhao will be bringing the world of Jack Kirby-created comic, which debuted in July 1976, alive. It is about super-powered beings The Celestials and their villainous adversaries The Deviants in a war set millions of years ago.
 

