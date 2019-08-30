close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson's divorce helped her with 'Marriage Story'

Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story" is about a marital break-up.

Scarlett Johansson&#039;s divorce helped her with &#039;Marriage Story&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Venice: Actress Scarlett Johansson says her divorce with helped her prepare for her role in the upcoming film "Marriage Story".

Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story" is about a marital break-up.

"I was actually going through a divorce," variety.com quoted Johansson as saying. 

"I didn't know what we were going to talk about...I just kind of blew into the room, ordered a glass of white wine and started complaining (about the split). And he was just listening and very attentive. And then he kind of cut it short and said, 'Funny you should mention it'," said the actress while recalling her meeting with the director. 

Baumbach then warned her: "This is probably a project...that you are either going to really want to do or not."

She decided to do the project. "It felt sort of fated in a way. It was an experience to share with him and have him share with me. And it somehow came at just the right time," Johansson said. 

Johansson was married to Dauriac, a 37-year-old French journalist, from October 2014 to September 2017. They share a daughter Rose.

 

Tags:
Scarlett JohanssonDivorceMarriage StoryRomain Dauriac
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' inches closer to hit Rs 180 cr at Box Office

Must Watch

PT7M47S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 30 August 2019