topStoriesenglish2577617
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS 2023

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Creates History, Check Full Winners List

Comedy film 'Everything everywhere all at once' swept the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards with four wins.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 01:18 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Creates History, Check Full Winners List

Washington: 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Sunday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles to honour the year`s best acting performances. `Everything Everywhere All at Once` dominated the evening with four wins, according to Variety, a US-based media house. It nabbed the best ensemble prize at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. It also broke records, becoming the biggest film winner in the history of the show, sweeping nearly every category. The award ceremony was streamed on Netflix`s official YouTube channel. Check out the full list of winners here: 

1. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Sam Elliott (`1883`) 

2. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Jessica Chastain (`George and Tammy`) 

3. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series - Jeremy Allen White (`The Bear`) 

4. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart (`Hacks`) 

5. Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series - `Abbott Elementary` 

6. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series - Jason Bateman (`Ozark`) 

7. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series - Jennifer Coolidge (`The White Lotus`) 

8. Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series - `The White Lotus` 

9. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role - Jamie Lee Curtis (`Everything Everywhere All at Once`) 

10. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role - Ke Huy Quan (`Everything Everywhere All at Once`) 

11. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role - Michelle Yeoh (`Everything Everywhere All at Once`) 

12. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role - Brendan Fraser (`The Whale`) 

13. Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - `Everything Everywhere All at Once` 

14. Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture - `Top Gun: Maverick` 

15. Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series - `Stranger Things` 

Congratulations to all the winners. 

Live Tv

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023SAG 2023Everything Everywhere All At Once

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985