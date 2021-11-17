हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Spiderman: No Way Home

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' latest trailer brings all villains back

 'Spiderman: No Way Home' will release in India on December 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

&#039;Spider-Man: No Way Home&#039; latest trailer brings all villains back
IANS

New Delhi: The makers of the much talked about film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' have dropped a new trailer featuring all the villains from its universe.

The trailer starts from where the previous installment 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' had ended as his identity as Spider-Man is revealed at the end of the 2019 film.

Peter Parker seeks the help of Doctor Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But his indecision instead opens the multiverse and unleashes a suite of villains from previous 'Spider-Man' franchises, including Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin from 2002's 'Spider-Man'.

Alfred Molina's Otto Octavius from 'Spider-Man 2', Thomas Haden Church's Sandman from 'Spider-Man 3', Rhys Ifans' the Lizard from 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and Jamie Foxx's Electro from 2014's 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2', reports variety.com.

The presence of so many bad guys from previous franchises of 'Spider-Man' has led to expectations that the actors who previously played the character such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to show up as well.

However, the trailer confirmed that Doc Ock does not consider Holland to be Peter Parker, Maguire and Garfield were nowhere to be seen.

The Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer will also have appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases 'Spiderman: No Way Home' in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, in cinemas, December 17.

