'Spider-Man: No Way Home' tops Indian Box Office - Here's how other Hollywood films fared this year!

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' opened with a bang in India, raking Rs 32.67 crore on its first day in theatres. Here's where it stands with this year's other Hollywood releases.

New Delhi: The much-awaited film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has created history with its phenomenal Box Office collection in India on the first day itself. The film which was released on 3264 screens and counting, has minted a whopping Rs 32.67 crore which is 3.5 times more than its 2019 predecessor 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.

Not just that but its Day 1 collections are higher than any other film English or Hindi released in 2021. So, if it became the highest-grossing film of the year, it wouldn't be surprising.

The movie has gotten rave reviews from fans and critics as they gush over the web-slinger played by Tom Holland. Immediately after its release, netizens rushed to social media and typed away their love and excitement for the new instalment in the Spider-Man franchise.

This year's Hollywood releases, all in all, despite the pandemic have fared quite well at the Indian Box Office. For instance, 'Venom 2' opened to a good Rs 4.04 crore and which was at level with the industry's homegrown releases according to film critic Taran Adarsh.

 

Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die' also performed quite well at the Box Office with Rs 16 crore of earning in its first week as per a report by BoxofficeIndia.com. 

All of Bollywood's big releases this year such as Sooryavanshi, Bunty Aur Babli 2, BellBottom, and Thailavii have been overtaken by MCU's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' which shows the fan following and growing liking for Hollywood features in India.

'Sooryavanshi' which ruled the BO with Rs 26.50 crore in net collections on its first day was surpassed by 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' by almost Rs 10 crore even though the Akshay Kumar starrer had released on Diwali, a holiday.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' features Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. It hit Indian screens on Friday, December 17, 2021.

