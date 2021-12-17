हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' mints Rs 32.67 crore on first day at Indian Box Office

Spider-Man: No Way Home's collection was 3.5 times more than the previous film in the series which had released in 2019.

Tom Holland&#039;s &#039;Spider-Man: No Way Home&#039; mints Rs 32.67 crore on first day at Indian Box Office
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has registered a blockbuster opening at the box office as the Tom Holland-starrer minted Rs 32.67 crore on day one of its release.

In a statement, Sony Pictures Entertainment India said the film's day one net earning was Rs 32.67 crore and gross earning Rs 41.50 crore, the highest among all the Hindi and English films that released in 2021.

 

The superhero movie also registered the second-highest opening in the history of Hollywood releases in India, the studio added.

The film's day one collection was 3.5 times more than that of its predecessor "Spider-Man: Far From Home", which released in 2019.

Directed by Jon Watts, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" marks the return of Holland as the titular web-slinger after playing the character in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home" as well as three Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies.

 

In the new film, with Spider-Man's identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help.

When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

The film also features appearances from Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Spider-Man: No Way HomeTom HollandZendayaSpider-Man: No Way Home Box office collection
Next
Story

Scoop: Karan Johar silently shelved 'Dostana 2' after Kartik Aaryan's exit?

Must Watch

PT8M52S

PM Modi's meeting with BJP MPs from UP continues