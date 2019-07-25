'The Lion King' roars at the box office—Check out collections

New Delhi: Remake of 1990s animated classic 'The Lion King' hit the silver screens recently and proved to be a crowd puller. The film opened up to fantastic response and continues minting money at the box office. Even though the film got mixed reviews from critics, people are loving it —such is the magic of Simba!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of 'The Lion King'. He wrote,

“#TheLionKing is a SURE-SHOT HIT... Crosses ₹ 75 cr... Excellent trending on weekdays... Biz will skyrocket on [second] Sat and Sun... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 7.02 cr, Wed 6.25 cr. Total: ₹ 75.92 cr. India biz. All versions.”

The film released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages in India on July 19.

The Hindi version of the film has superstar Shah Rukh Khan voicing Mufasa while his son, Aryan Khan has lent his voice to Simba.

It was interesting to see the real-life father-son duo voice Simba and Mufasa. The moment the teaser featuring Aryan as Simba was unveiled, fans were left bewildered by the resemblance of the star kid's voice to his father.

So, do you plan to watch Simba's journey on the silver screen?