The Lion King witnesses huge growth at box office—Check out collections

New Delhi: Remake of the classic 1990's film ' The Lion King' hit the silver screens on July 19 and has proven to be a nostalgic ride. The film opened up to mixed reviews but people are loving it nevertheless—such is the magic of Simba!

It has been just three days of release and 'The Lion King' is already close to the Rs 50 crore mark!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections.

He wrote, ''#TheLionKing is remarkable on Day 2... As predicted, kids and families throng cinema halls, resulting in biz hitting [near] optimum levels at places... Day 3 will be huge again... Eyes ₹ 50 cr+ weekend... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr. Total: ₹ 30.21 cr. India biz. All versions.”

'The Lion King' released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages in India.

The Hindi version of the film has superstar Shah Rukh Khan voicing Mufasa while his son, Aryan Khan has lent his voice to Simba.

It was interesting to see the real-life father-son duo voice Simba and Mufasa. Only a couple of days back, the teaser featuring Aryan as Simba was unveiled and fans were left bewildered by the resemblance of the star kids voice to his father.

