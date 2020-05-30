Watch 'The House Bunny', 'Late Night' on &flix movie league

Dive into a fun-filled day of laughs and giggles with Flix Movie League only on &flix. Building on its success, the channel brings yet another week of power-packed blockbusters featuring an all-women squad to prove their mettle in this hilariously charming duo film.

This time prepare to pick your side between the sophisticated and beautiful Shelley Darlingson, a former playboy house bunny who now has to provide for herself as an independent woman or an aspiring and ambitious young writer, Molly Patel hoping to stamp her worth in the tough world of entertainment.



Featuring famed actress Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling in 'Late Night' and Anna Farris, Kat Dennings and Emma Stone in 'The House Bunny'; this gal power-packed squad is all set to keep you amused on Friday, May 28, 2020, at 9 PM and 11 PM only on &flix.

