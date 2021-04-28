Wednesday Wrap: Top 5 Oscar-winning films you can stream on OTT!

New Delhi: With the big daddy of awards - Oscars 2021 concluded recently and many honoured for their pressing performances and innovative stories, amid pandemic, it is best suited to watch the great act from the comfort of your homes.

Today, let's take a look at five fabulous Oscar-winning films you can stream now on OTT giants which won the trophy at the recently held 93rd Academy Awards:

TENET – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Maverick filmmaker Christopher Nolan's Tenet is a 2020 science-fiction action-thriller. At the 93rd Academy Awards, Nolan's thriller Tenet took home the award for Best Visual Effects. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

MANK – NETFLIX

Mank is a biographical drama based on screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz and his journey towards writing the screenplay for Citizen Kane (1941). It stars Gary Oldman in the title role, alongside Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins and Charles Dance. The film bagged the award for Best Cinematography.

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM – NETFLIX

With five nominations in this year’s Academy Awards, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom took home the award for the Best Costume Design. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom takes its audiences through the journey of the friction that takes place between legendary blues singer Ma Rainey, her trumpet player Levee and their white management team.

SOUL – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR PREMIUM

The fantasy comedy-drama film, Soul deservingly bagged the award for Best Animated Feature Film. Directed by Pete Docter and co-directed by Kemp Powers, the film stars the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton, Rachel House, Alice Braga, Richard Ayoade, Phylicia Rashad, Donnell Rawlings, Questlove, and Angela Bassett.

SOUND OF METAL – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Sound of Metal won the Academy Award for the Best Sound. And rightly so. It is a tragic drama about a drummer who suffers from degenerative hearing and is desperate to find a new meaning in life. Directed and co-written by Darius Marder, the film stars Riz Ahmed as a metal drummer who loses his hearing alongside Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff, and Mathieu Amalric.

Happy viewing, guys!