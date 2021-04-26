Irrfan Khan remembered at Oscars 2021 ‘In Memoriam’, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Shashikala showered tribute

New Delhi: At the recently held 93rd Academy Awards, late Indian celebs including Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shashikala and Rishi Kapoor were honoured in the 'In Memoriam' section.

While late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and late costume designer Bhanu Athaiya featured in the tribute video, late actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor and Shashikala were honoured in the Oscars 2021 gallery on their official website.

After missing them in the 'In Memoriam' tribute video, Shashikala, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rishi Kapoor's fans were elated to see their pictures in the 'In Memoriam' gallery and tweeted about their happiness at seeing the global film industry honour the late stars.

One user tweeted, "Our beloved @SSR featured in The Memoriam gallery at the Oscars...Thank u" while another wrote, "@theAcademu also remembers Soumitra Chatterjee, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput in this long list of "In Memoriam" at the Oscars 2021".

Although there were a few who objected to Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput’s absence from the main In Memoriam tribute at the Oscars 2021.

While Irrfan Khan and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died after a two-year battle with cancer. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020 and actress Shashikala passed away with age-related complications.

Actors Sean Connery and Chadwick Boseman were also among many others that the Academy remembered in the special tribute segment.

Oscar nominee Angela Bassett gave a speech with the tribute, which was shown in the form of a video clip and was a homage to achievers the world of screen lost over the past year, including actors, writers, directors, and technicians.

The 93rd Academy Award was held on Sunday (April 25) from two locations in Los Angeles - Union Station and Dolby Theatre. In India, it was live-streamed on Monday (April 26) from 5:30 am to 8:30 am.