Will Smith

Will Smith to do film adaptation of 'Brilliance'

Hollywood star Will Smith and screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, who worked together on projects such as "I Am Legend" and "I, Robot", are teaming up again for another sci-fi property, which will be an adaptation of the novel "Brilliance".

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Will Smith and screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, who worked together on projects such as "I Am Legend" and "I, Robot", are teaming up again for another sci-fi property, which will be an adaptation of the novel "Brilliance".

The duo is in early stages of adaptation of Marcus Sakey's book "Brilliance" published in 2013, which is about a world in which one per cent of the population has been born with special powers since 1980, the hollywoodreporter.com. reported.

Smith would play federal agent Nick Cooper, who is tasked with keeping tab on individuals with special powers, known as "Brilliants". Cooper has special powers himself: The ability to read body language so well that he can predict people's moves.

Smith recently starred in "Aladdin" and has worked in Ang Lee's "Gemini Man", which is due on October 11, and "Bad Boys for Life" opening January 17.
 

 

Will SmithGemini man
