X-Men: Dark Phoenix taught me about mental health, says Sophie Turner

London: Actor Sophie Turner says her character in "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" taught her about the impact mental illness has on the people around the sufferer.

Turner, who has been open about her own battle with depression and anxiety, plays Jean Grey in the film, the X-Men character whose vast powers may surge beyond those of any other mutant on earth.

After a space mission goes wrong, Jean's powers threaten to consume her and the entire world with her if she cannot find a way to control their dark appetites.

''The biggest thing I took away from this movie is what mental health problems can do to family and friends because it is 'too painful' to see.

''I have had a lot of people close to me who have struggled with their mental health, including myself, so it's something I'm really passionate about," the actor told Harper's Baazar UK.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" releases in June this year.