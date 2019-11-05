close

Zac Efron to star in 'King of the Jungle'

Filmmakers Glenn Ficarra and John Requa are on board to direct the film from a screenplay by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski.

Los Angeles: Actor Zac Efron will be seen in the role of investigator in the comedy "King of the Jungle".

Filmmakers Glenn Ficarra and John Requa are on board to direct the film from a screenplay by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, reports deadline.com.

The project is based on an article by Joshua Davis published in Wired magazine about the wild true story of rogue tech magnate John McAfee, creator of the McAfee Antivirus software, who cashed-in his fortune, left civilization and moved to the jungle in Belize. He set up a compound of guns, sex and madness there.

In the film, wired journalist Ari Furman (Efron) accepts what he thinks is a run-of-the-mill assignment to interview McAfee, but once he arrives in Belize, he finds himself pulled into McAfee's escalating paranoia, slippery reality and murder.

 

