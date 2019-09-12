close

emmy 2019

Zendaya, 'Game of Thrones' stars and more to present 2019 Emmy Awards

Emmy Awards 2019 are just 10 days away and the telecast producers Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted unveiled the first group of presenters for the big gig on Wednesday.

Washington DC: Emmy Awards 2019 are just 10 days away and the telecast producers Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted unveiled the first group of presenters for the big gig on Wednesday.

The star-studded 2019 Emmys include several big names as presenters like Zendaya, Michael Douglas, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Billy Porter, Angela Bassett, and Naomi.

Also, viewers can expect to see a few late-night hosts give out the awards, including Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.

Not only this, `The Game of Thrones` cast members including Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams among others will also give away the trophies.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday, on September 22 on Fox. (ANI)

emmy 2019ZendayaEmilia Clarke
