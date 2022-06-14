NEW DELHI: Chris Pratt is one of the most-loved action heroes worldwide. When Chris Pratt started off as goofy and lovable sidekick in the rom-coms, nobody would have thought that he would become an equally loved action hero.

From Avengers: Infinity Wars to The Tomorrow War, Chris has carved a niche for himself as an action hero, and with his upcoming Amazon Original Series, The Terminal List, Chris is on his way to cement his place as the bankable action star.

While the trailer of the series looks promising, we still have two weeks to go before the release of the series. Meanwhile, here’s the list of 5 action-thrillers starring Chris Pratt that you should definitely watch.

Zero Dark Thirty

In 2021, Chris starred as a soldier in the political thriller Zero Dark Thirty. The film chronicled the extensive intelligence mission to track down Osama bin Laden in which Chris played one of the soldiers who took part in the eventual assassination mission. The film’s incredible attention to detail in retelling of the real-thriller story makes it stand out. Despite knowing how it ends, the film manages to keep the audience on the edge.

The Magnificent Seven

The Magnificent Seven was a remake of Seven Samurai starring Chris Pratt as a member of a band of cowboys who are hired to protect a small town from an evil baron. While the film was not as ‘magnificent’ as the original one, the film’s cast, action sequences and the background score were highly praised.

The Tomorrow War

The Tomorrow War is an alien invasion story clubbed with an element of time travel that received a thumbs up from the audience and critics alike. Chris plays a man recruited to fight an invasion taking place in the future and gives us a memorable performance. Tautly choreographed action sequences, and solid performances by the star cast puts this film on our watchlist.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Brash space adventurer Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) finds himself the quarry of relentless bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by Ronan, a powerful villain. To evade Ronan, Quill is forced into an uneasy truce with four disparate misfits. The film is a complete riot from start to finish and was praised for its screenplay, direction, acting, humour, soundtrack, visual effects, and action sequences.

Avengers: Infinity War

Chris Pratt took his Guardians of the Galaxy character Peter Quill ahead in Avengers: Infinity War. The superhero film received praise for its stunning visual effects, action sequences, and the emotional weight that it carried. Chris managed to leave a mark even with a comparatively smaller role in the film.

With such hard hitting action thrillers to his name, we cannot wait to watch Chris Pratt taking us through yet another adventure with The Terminal List.