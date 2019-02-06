हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bajrang Dal

Bajrang Dal to counsel young couples celebrating Valentine's Day

Bajrang Dal here Wednesday said it would oppose any special offers announced by pubs and others for Valentine's Day on February 14 and would counsel young couples against celebrating it.

Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal here Wednesday said it would oppose any special offers announced by pubs and others for Valentine's Day on February 14 and would counsel young couples against celebrating it.

Valentine does not belong to this country Why do we need February 14 in our country, Bajrang Dals state convener Subhash said.

The special offers announced on such occasions by pubs and others were intended to make money, he alleged.

The outfit Wednesday released posters that the Valentines Day is against Indian culture.

Subhash said they will counsel young couples who visit parks and other public places on February 14 and inform their parents. 

Bajrang DalValentine's Day
