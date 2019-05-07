Hyderabad: 4 arrested, Rs 1.43 cr illegal tobacco seized

Hyderabad: Illegal tobacco products worth over Rs 1 crore have been seized and four members of a gang involved in its sale and transportation have been arrested, police said on Monday.

Anjani Kumar, Police Commissioner Hyderabad said, "Four members of a gang involved in illegal sale and transportation of noxious chewing tobacco have been arrested."

Kumar said, "Two transport vehicles and illegal tobacco worth Rs 1,43,95,200 is also seized."

The accused have been identified as Avala Abhishek, who is 35-year-old and is believed to be the leader of the gang. Other accused are Shabbir Moinuddin, Syed Zabir Ahmad, both 42-year-old and Syed Mahmood (29), who worked as a driver," he added.