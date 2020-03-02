Hyderabad techie kills wife, 2 kids by poisoning, commits suicide over financial problems

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old software engineer killed his wife and two children before committing suicide in LB Nagar of Hasthinapuram in Hyderabad, the joint capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The bodies of the man identified as Pradeep and his wife Swathi (35 years) and two children Kalyan Krishna (6) and Jaya Krishna (2) were recovered from their house on Monday (March 2, 2020) after police broke open the door following complaints by their neighbours that the family had not come out of their residence for the last two days.

Police suspect the murders and suicide were committed on either Saturday or Sunday. The suspicion is that the family was under financial stress and so Pradeep, who was working with a leading software company in Hyderabad, first poisoned his wife and children before committing suicide.

According to police, Pradeep is suspected to have brought some poison and mixed it with the food which his wife and children consumed, and he later ate the same to end his life.

The neighbours alerted the police after they realised that neither Pradeep nor Swathi and Kalyan Krishna and Jaya Krishna had been since Saturday. The police broke open the door and found that all the four were dead and their bodies were lying on the bed. All the four bodies were taken to government-run Osmania Hospital for autopsy. A police officer said they are investigating the murder-suicide case.

Pradeep had reportedly also informed his father about his financial problems and also written to him that he did not want to be a burden on him.

The suicide comes just a couple of weeks after another software company employee killed himself over delay in marriage. P Nikhil Goud had allegedly committed suicide in Hyderabad's Ramanthapur on February 11, 2020.

Goud had been putting pressure on his parents for his marriage who were of the view that he was too young to enter wedlock. He committed suicide when his parents had gone out.