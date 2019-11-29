Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape and murder case: MoS Home seeks capital punishment for culprits

The Hyderabad veterinary doctor's rape and murder case evoked a strong reaction from the central government, which has sought the most stringent action against the culprits.

Union MoS G Kishan Reddy said that he was speaking to state government and police to get culprits capital punishment, adding "It's a matter of grave worry that a woman was subjected to such brutality. We'll give sufficient assistance from centre where needed."

The ghastly murder has also been criticised by the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Rekha Sharma, who vouched for maximum punishment for the perpetrators. She announced on Twitter that a person from NCW has already been sent to meet the grieving family.

Rekha Sharma tweeted, "Sending a member to Hyderabad to assist the family and take it up with the police @NCWIndia won't leave any stone unturned till these perpetrators get the punishment they deserve."

In another tweet, she said, "A horrible & horrific incident happened in a city where many many young girls from all over country R working. How the hell we will make our daughters independent when they are not secure to move around? It's like wolves out on prowl on roads."

Notably, the Hyderabad Police on Friday arrested at least four suspects in connection with the brutal killing of the government veterinary doctor. The charred body of the victim was found on Thursday near Shahdnagar town. The police suspect that the victim was sexually assaulted by a group of men before she was set on fire.

According to reports, the four suspects include a lorry driver, a cleaner and two others. The Cyberabad Police is likely to announce the arrests and reveal the details of the case later in the day.

The police has also stated that the accused deliberately punctured the deceased's two-wheeler's tyre, and then approached the girl to offer her help. The girl was then abducted and taken to a nearby stranded area and then they forced themselves upon her.

The victim's family lodged a missing complaint with the police around 11 pm. The police on Thursday morning found the charred body of the victim near Shadnagar.

According to reports, the victim had left her house in Shamshabad for Kolluru village to attend duty at the veterinary hospital. She returned in the evening at the toll plaza, parked her scooty nearby and took a cab to go to Gachibowli to visit a dermatologist. When she returned around 9 pm, she found that her two-wheeler was punctured.