Four arrested for rape, murder of Hyderabad veterinary doctor

New Delhi: The Hyderabad Police on Friday arrested at least four persons, suspected in connection with the brutal killing of a government veterinary doctor. The charred body of the victim was found on Thursday near Shahdnagar town. The police suspect that the victim was sexually assaulted by a group of men before she was set ablaze by them.

The four accused arrested by the police include a lorry driver, a cleaner and two others. The Cyberabad Police officials are likely to announce the arrests and reveal the details of the case later in the day.

In their statement, the police said the accused deliberately punctured the deceased's two-wheeler's tyre. Later, they approached the girl and offered her a help. The girl was then abducted by the group of four, who then took her to a nearby stranded area and forced themselves upon her.

The report adds that after outraging the girl's modesty, the accused strangulated her to death. They later wrapped her with her 'dupatta' and took it to the outskirts where they doused kerosene on it and set it on the fire.

While the victim was gang raped and murdered near the Tondupally toll plaza in Shamshabad on the outskirts here, her body was dumped and burnt 25 km away at the Chatanpally Bridge in the Ranga Reddy district.

According to the police, the victim had called her sister around 9.45 p.m. that her vehicle was punctured and somebody has offered to help her. They had promised to take her vehicle for repair.

The sister, however, did mention to the police that she felt the victim was feeling threatened by some truck drivers standing nearby.

The victim's sister had advised her to leave the vehicle, go to the toll plaza and return home by a cab. However, when the sister later called her back, her mobile phone was switched off.

The family lodged a missing complaint with the police around 11 pm.

The police on Thursday morning found the charred body of the victim near Shadnagar.

Investigations revealed that the victim had left her house in Shamshabad for Kolluru village to attend duty at the veterinary hospital. She returned in the evening at the toll plaza, parked her scooty nearby and took a cab to go to Gachibowli to visit a dermatologist. When she returned at the same place around 9 p.m., she found the two-wheeler punctured.

(With agency inputs)