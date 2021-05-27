Telangana: Female giraffe Bubli dies of pneumonia at Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park

Hyderabad: A female giraffe at Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park, named Bubli, died on Wednesday (May 26) after a brief illness. As per preliminary post-mortem report, Bubli was suspected to be suffering with Pneumonia.

According to zoo officials, she was undergoing treatment since last one week. The zoo veterinary team was supported by the veterinary experts from CCMB (Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology) LaCONES and College of Veterinary Science, Rajendra Nagar, Hyderabad.

All the samples have been collected and sent to VBRI for further detailed examination.

The zoo officials and veterinary experts are watching this case closely because few weeks back, seven Asiatic Lions of this zoo were found Covid19 positive. However, all of them recovered. The zoo is closed for visitors for last one month.

Bubli, aged about 4 years and 3 months, became a member of the Hyderabad Zoo in 2019, on account of an animal exchange programme.