IBPS RRB 2023 Notification Released For 8,600 Vacancies, Direct Link

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the online registration process for the IBPS Clerk PO Exam 2023. The official notification can be found on their website (ibps.in). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the bank's website from June 1 to June 21. This recruitment is for approximately 8,600 vacancies in different positions, including Office Assistant (Clerk), Officer Scale-I/PO (Assistant Manager), Officer Scale-II (Manager), and Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country. The selection process will be conducted through the Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs-XII).

According to the bank’s exam calendar, the IBPS RRB Clerk Exam and IBPS RRB PO Exam are scheduled for August 5, 6, 12, 13, and 19. The IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 Exam will take place on September 10, 2023.

Application Fee:

SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM: Rs 175

Other Category: Rs 850

Age limit:

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose) post: 18 to 28 years

For Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) post: 18 to 30 years

For Officer Scale-II (Manager) post: 21 to 32 years

For Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) post: 21 to 40 years

Step-by-step guide for submitting the online application for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for RRBs:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the bank, www.ibps.in, and then to access the online application form, click on either "CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBs OFFICERS (Scale-I, II and III)" or "CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBs- OFFICE ASSISTANT (Multipurpose)".

Step 2: Select “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” and provide your basic information in the online application form.

Step 3: After completing the registration, upload your photograph, left thumb impression, signature, and a handwritten declaration.

Step 4: Make the payment of the application fee through online mode only to complete the registration process.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected based on the preliminary and mains exam for the Clerk’s post. On the other hand, for the PO position, they will be selected based on a preliminary exam, mains exam, and interview. However, for the Officer Scale 2 and 3 positions, the selection will involve a single-level exam followed by an interview.

Admit Card

The admit card for the Clerk and PO Posts will be made available on the official website, ibps.in, in July 2023. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards by using their registration number and password.