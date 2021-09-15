Average 80 murders, 77 rapes daily in India in 2020, kidnapping cases down: NCRB

New Delhi: India recorded an average of 80 murder and 77 rape cases everyday in 2020, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report revealed on Wednesday (September 15).

The country witnessed a total of 29,193 fatalities with Uttar Pradesh accounting for maximum murders with 3779 such cases. UP was followed by Bihar with 3,150 murders, Maharashtra (2,163), Madhya Pradesh (2,101) and West Bengal (1,948). Delhi logged 472 murder cases in 2020.

Compared to 2019 that saw 28,915 murders with a daily average of 79 killings, 2020 marked a marginal decrease of 1 per cent.

The country registered nearly 77 rape cases daily on an average in 2020 with a total of 28,046 such incidents.

The overall number of cases of crimes against women saw a decreasing trend with 3,71,503 such cases being recorded in 2020, down from 4,05,326 in 2019 and 3,78,236 in 2018.

The cases of kidnapping and abduction also went down by over 19 per cent in 2020 as compared to 2019.

There were a total of 84,805 lodged cases of kidnapping and abduction in 2020 as against 1,05,036 in 2019, according to the NCRB report.

Among states, the maximum 12,913 kidnapping and abductions cases in 2020 were lodged in Uttar Pradesh followed by West Bengal (9,309), Maharashtra (8,103), Bihar (7,889) and Madhya Pradesh (7,320), the data showed.

Delhi registered 4,062 kidnapping and abduction cases during 2020, it showed. The NCRB stated that there were 88,590 total victims in 84,805 cases of kidnapping and abduction in the country last year. Of these, the majority 56,591 victims were children while the remaining were adults, it added.

