हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Crime records Bureau

Rajasthan records maximum rape cases in 2020, crime up by 15% in Jammu and Kashmir

Uttar Pradesh had the worst figures in terms of overall crimes against women with 49,835 such cases being recorded.

Rajasthan records maximum rape cases in 2020, crime up by 15% in Jammu and Kashmir
File Photo

New Delhi: Rajasthan recorded the highest number of rape cases in 2020 with 5310 such cases, according to data compiled by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

It was followed by Uttar Pradesh with a total of 2769 rape cases having been registered in the same period. Madhya Pradesh with 2,339 and Maharashtra with 2,061 rape cases accounted for the third and fourth highest number of such cases.

Although Rajasthan had the poorest track record among the states in terms of rape cases, the state saw a decline of about 16 per cent in overall crime against women. The state witnessed 34,535 such cases.

Uttar Pradesh had the worst figures in terms of overall crimes against women with 49,835 such cases being recorded.

Meanwhile, crime was up by 15 per cent in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in 2020 as compared to the previous year.

J&K and Ladakh combined saw 29,314 crime cases in 2020, as against 25,408 cases in 2019. Ladakh alone recorded 403 crime cases in 2020.

According to the NCRB report, crimes against women rose by about 11 per cent from 3,069 cases in 2019 to 3,414 in 2020.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
National Crime records BureauNCRBNCRB datarape casescrimes against women
Next
Story

Arvind Kejriwal only Chief Minister in India who is running the government following the ideals of Shri Ram: Manish Sisodia

Must Watch

PT19M5S

Badi Bahas: Pakistan opened a new front against India?