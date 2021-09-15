Rajasthan records maximum rape cases in 2020, crime up by 15% in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Rajasthan recorded the highest number of rape cases in 2020 with 5310 such cases, according to data compiled by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

It was followed by Uttar Pradesh with a total of 2769 rape cases having been registered in the same period. Madhya Pradesh with 2,339 and Maharashtra with 2,061 rape cases accounted for the third and fourth highest number of such cases.

Although Rajasthan had the poorest track record among the states in terms of rape cases, the state saw a decline of about 16 per cent in overall crime against women. The state witnessed 34,535 such cases.

Uttar Pradesh had the worst figures in terms of overall crimes against women with 49,835 such cases being recorded.

Meanwhile, crime was up by 15 per cent in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in 2020 as compared to the previous year.

J&K and Ladakh combined saw 29,314 crime cases in 2020, as against 25,408 cases in 2019. Ladakh alone recorded 403 crime cases in 2020.

According to the NCRB report, crimes against women rose by about 11 per cent from 3,069 cases in 2019 to 3,414 in 2020.

