Fire

Fire breaks out in factory in Delhi’s Mayapuri area, 17 fire tenders rushed to spot

A total of 17 fire tenders are present outside a factory in the Mayapuri Phase-2 area where a fire broke out. No casualty reported so far, said the Fire Department. 

Fire breaks out in factory in Delhi’s Mayapuri area, 17 fire tenders rushed to spot
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a factory in Mayapuri Phase-2 area of the national capital on Thursday (September 16, 2021) morning.

A Fire Department official told IANS that they received a distress call around 9.30 a.m. "A total of 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The dousing of flames is currently underway," he said.

Thick fumes of black smoke could be seen billowing out of the factory which is located near DD motors in an industrial area of west Delhi.

DFS Director Atul Garg informed that so far there have been no casualties while the cause of the fire is being ascertained. "More details are awaited," he said.

The incident comes just two days after an inferno broke out in a warehouse, where plastic items were stored in the Inderlok area of Delhi. The blaze was brought under control and no casualties were reported.

