Fire breaks out in storeroom of AIIMS Delhi's, no injuries reported

New Delhi: A minor fire broke out in All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi’s storeroom on Monday (June 28, 2021) morning. According to Delhi Fire Department, the fire fighting operation began soon after the incident was reported and the fire was brought under control. The fire department also said that no loss of life or property has been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is not known yet and the extent of damage has not been ascertained so far.

(This is a developing story)

