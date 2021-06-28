हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
AIIMS

Fire breaks out in storeroom of AIIMS Delhi's, no injuries reported

"A minor fire was reported in the storeroom of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi at around 5 am today. The fire was brought under control. No injury was reported in the incident," said Delhi Fire Department.

Fire breaks out in storeroom of AIIMS Delhi&#039;s, no injuries reported

New Delhi: A minor fire broke out in All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi’s storeroom on Monday (June 28, 2021) morning. According to Delhi Fire Department, the fire fighting operation began soon after the incident was reported and the fire was brought under control. The fire department also said that no loss of life or property has been reported so far. 

“A minor fire was reported in the storeroom of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi at around 5 am today. The fire was brought under control. No injury was reported in the incident,” ANI quoted Delhi Fire Department as saying. 

The cause of the fire is not known yet and the extent of damage has not been ascertained so far.

(This is a developing story)

