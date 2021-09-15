Indian Coast Guard nabs Pakistani fishing boat off Gujarat coast, probe on

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday (September 14) apprehended a Pakistani shipping boat off Gujarat coast.

The Pakistani boat named ‘Allah Pawawakal’ was navigating in Indian waters with 12 crew members onboard.

“The ICG Ship under the command of Commandant (JG) Gaurav Sharma, challenged and the boarding party of the Ship, despite rough and adverse weather conditions, was tasked to board the boat,” said ICG in a statement.

The ICG said that the boat was brought to Gujarat's Okha for further joint probe by the investigative agencies.

It may be noted that the Indian Coast Guard, during the last four days has saved seven fishermen from a sinking boat in a night operation undertaken by helicopter. It also provided six inflatable boats along with relief teams to augment HADR efforts of the state government in areas of incessant rains.

