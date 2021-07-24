हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Coast Guard

ICG, DST rescue and relief teams at work in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa flood-hit areas

Coast Guard teams have been working with the respective District Admin in Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka to mitigate the effect of incessant rainfall, that has led to floods.

ICG, DST rescue and relief teams at work in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa flood-hit areas

New Delhi: Seven Disaster relief teams (DRTs) of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) have been providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster relief to the flood-affected districts across India’s Western peninsular states. Coast Guard teams have been working with the respective District Admin in Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka to mitigate the effect of incessant rainfall, that has led to floods.

According to the ICG, three of their teams in Unglijoog and Kharejoog islands in Karnataka have rescued and relocated 161 persons in distress, to safe locations. In Maharashtra, two DRTs (one each at Mahad and Chiplun) and a helicopter have rescued 52 persons thus far. The ICG Air Base at Ratnagiri has also been made available for Indian Navy and Air Force assets for relief operations in Maharashtra.

In Goa, the ICG has pressed two DRTs into service at Ponda, in addition to launching four helicopter sorties to drop 200 food packets for the strander persons. 

Here are the pictures :

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Coast GuardDisaster Relief TeamMaharashtraKarnatakaGoaHeavy rainfallMaharashtra floodsNDRF
Next
Story

'Want to go home and spend time with my mother', says Mirabai Chanu post her Olympic win

Must Watch

PT41M40S

Taal Thok Ke: CM Yogi slams 'politics over fruit' after Rahul Gandhi's comment