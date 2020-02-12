हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Ministry of External Affairs

1.22 crore passports were issued in 2019: Govt

V. Srinivas, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions said the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances has endeavoured to take this message forward by pioneering a number of administrative reforms in e-Governance.

New Delhi: On its pro-active approach towards the e-office concept, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said, 1.22 crore passports were issued both in India and abroad in 2019, secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Sanjay Bhattacharya said while addressing at the National Workshop on e-Office here.

He was representing MEA at the National Workshop, which brought together central ministries, states, attached, subordinate or autonomous bodies of the government of India with the objective of creating digital secretariats.

V. Srinivas, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions said the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances has endeavoured to take this message forward by pioneering a number of administrative reforms in e-Governance including the historical Shillong Declaration in the National Conference on e-Governance in August 2019 and the Mumbai Resolution adopted in the 23rd National Conference on e-Governance in January 2020 laying down the road map for e-Governance in India.

