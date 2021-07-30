हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himachal Pradesh

1 dead, 9 hurt as pickup van falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

The van fell into the gorge at Tikkri in Sub-Tehsil Haripur Dhar of Sangarh in Sirmaur district at around 5.35 pm, the official said.

1 dead, 9 hurt as pickup van falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh
Representational Image

Shimla: A woman died and nine others were injured on Thursday (July 30) when a pickup van fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, a state disaster management official said.

The van fell into the gorge at Tikkri in Sub-Tehsil Haripur Dhar of Sangarh in Sirmaur district at around 5.35 pm, the official said.

Jayanti Devi of Gahal village in Haripurdhar of Sirmaur district died in the accident, he added.

The official said the injured, Gopal Singh, Radha Devi Anita, Babita Devi, Vidya Devi, Hardev Singh, Neelam and Randeep, have been admitted to Nahan Hospital. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Himachal PradeshSirmaurHimachal Pradesh accidentTikkriaccident
Next
Story

Amid talks of Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle, Congress leader Ajay Maken says some ministers willing to step down

Must Watch

PT5M31S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; July 30, 2021