1 dead, 9 hurt as pickup van falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: A woman died and nine others were injured on Thursday (July 30) when a pickup van fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, a state disaster management official said.

The van fell into the gorge at Tikkri in Sub-Tehsil Haripur Dhar of Sangarh in Sirmaur district at around 5.35 pm, the official said.

Jayanti Devi of Gahal village in Haripurdhar of Sirmaur district died in the accident, he added.

The official said the injured, Gopal Singh, Radha Devi Anita, Babita Devi, Vidya Devi, Hardev Singh, Neelam and Randeep, have been admitted to Nahan Hospital.

