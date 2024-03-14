1 Out Of Every 5 Sitting BJP MPs Lost Their Ticket Despite 'Clear Wave': A Look At The Big Faces Rested

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a decisive move by replacing 21% of its sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) with new candidates, NDTV reported. This change comes as the party announced 267 Lok Sabha candidates across two lists. The second list, released on Wednesday, introduced 30 fresh faces for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to NDTV, this strategic candidate reshuffle is a response to potential anti-incumbency sentiments. The party’s choices reflect the grassroots feedback and are aligned with its ambitious goal to secure 370 seats in the forthcoming polls, an increase of 67 seats from the 2019 elections.

New Faces in Key Regions

In the nation’s capital, the BJP has nominated Harsh Malhotra for the East Delhi constituency, replacing former cricketer and sitting MP Gautam Gambhir. For the North West Delhi seat, reserved for the Scheduled Caste, Yogendra Chandolia has been chosen over the incumbent Hans Raj Hans.

In Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the party has introduced five new candidates, including Bhikhaji Dudhaji Thakore for Sabarkantha and Nimuben Bambhania for Bhavnagar, signaling a significant change in representation.

In Haryana, The BJP has opted for Ashok Tanwar, a former Congress leader, for the Sirsa seat, while former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been fielded from Karnal, indicating a high-stakes play in the state.

The party’s second list features five new faces in Karnataka, including Basavaraj Kyavator for Koppal and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for Haveri, showcasing a mix of seasoned politicians and new entrants.

Changes Across the Map

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has nominated Savitri Thakur for Dhar, and in Maharashtra, new candidates like Smita Wagh for Jalgaon and Union Minister Piyush Goyal for Mumbai North have been introduced, reflecting a nationwide strategy to rejuvenate the party’s electoral appeal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has selected Anup Dhorte to contest from the Akola constituency in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha seat, replacing the current MP, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre.

In Mumbai North East, the BJP has chosen Mihir Kotecha over the incumbent MP Manoj Kishorebhai Kotak. Pankaja Munde has been announced as the candidate for the Beed Lok Sabha seat, taking over from her sister Pritam Gopinath Rao Munde, who has served for two consecutive terms.

For the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana, reserved for the Scheduled Caste, the BJP has nominated Godam Nagesh, moving away from the sitting MP Soyam Babu Rao. Anil Baluni, the party’s chief spokesperson and a member of the Rajya Sabha, has been fielded for the Garhwal seat, succeeding the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

Trivendra Singh Rawat, another former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, has been chosen to run for the Haridwar seat, replacing the two-term MP and former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

From the Tripura East seat, the BJP has put forward Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma, taking the place of the current MP Rebati Tripura. This follows the party’s earlier decision, announced on March 2, to introduce new candidates for over 190 Lok Sabha seats, which included changing at least 33 incumbent MPs.