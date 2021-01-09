10 children die after fire breaks out at Newborn Care Unit of Maharashtra hospital

BHANDARA: At least 10 children died after a massive fire broke out at a Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of a hospital in Bhandara district of Maharashtra. According to reports, the fire broke out at around 2 am in the wee hours of Saturday (January 9). Among the total of 17 children present in the ward at the time of the incident, seven were rescued.

A nurse on duty spotted smoke coming out from the neonatal section of the hospital and immediately alerted management officials and other staff members, who reached there in few minutes. The fire brigade department upon receiving the information immediately reached the spot and began the rescue operation.

Fire brigade personnel rescued seven babies from the 'inbound ward' of the unit but could not save the 10 other babies, he said.

Ten children died in a fire that broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am today. Seven children were rescued from the unit: Pramod Khandate, Civil Surgeon, Bhandara, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/bTokrNQ28t — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2021

The cause of the fire in the four-storey building is not known but could have been the result of an electrical short circuit, he said.

Live TV