Uttar Pradesh: 12 coaches of Poorva Express derail near Kanpur, 20 injured

At least 20 people were injured after ten coaches of the Poorva Express derailed early on Saturday near Rooma railway station in Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh. Out of the twelve coaches that derailed, four of them have overturned.

The incident took place at 12.54 am when the train coming from Prayag was on its way to New Delhi. The train runs between Howrah and New Delhi. No casualties have been reported so far.

The train was running at a speed of 100 km per hour. The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained.

The rescue operations began immediately as soon as the information was received. Around 10-15 ambulances reached the spot and evacuated the injured. They were rushed to hospitals for treatment.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising of 45 persons, has reached the spot for rescue operations.

Poorva Express derailment: One National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team of 45 persons has reached the spot. Rescue operation underway.

The coaches that derailed are: S8, S9, B1-B5, H1, A1, A2 and the pantry car. The derailed coaches are Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. The station comes under the Maharjpur Police Station in Kanpur Nagar.

The district magistrate, senior superintendent of police, inspector general and additional director general have reached the spot and are supervising relief and rescue operations.

The main route has been impacted due to derailment said ADG PR, Indian Railways.

Spot Visuals: Five coaches of Poorva Express, plying from Howrah to New Delhi, derailed near Rooma village in Kanpur at around 1 am today.

The Indian Railways has issued helpline numbers at Howrah: (033) 26402241, 26402242, 26402243, 26413660.

The ADG PR, Indian Railways, Smita Vats Sharma, said, "No casualties, no serious injuries. All the passengers have been evacuated. Accident Relief Train (ART) & Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) dispatched to the accident site. The main route has been impacted due to the derailment."

"Rescue operation underway. No casualties reported till now. Buses are being arranged to take passengers to Kanpur Central. Railway authorities have said that they are arranging a train for passengers from Kanpur to Delhi," said Vijay Vishwas Pant, District Magistrate Kanpur.

A relief train from Prayag has departed for the site of the accident.

All passengers are being provided relief, assistance, help and medical aid.