10-day complete lockdown announced for Pune in Maharashtra as COVID-19 tally reaches 34,399

New Delhi: In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, a 10-day complete lockdown has been announced for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and some parts of rural Pune from Monday in two phases. The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday (July 10).

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that sometimes when people do not follow rules, some decisions like this (lockdown) have to be taken.

Pawar further said, "You take the example of England, they have also imposed lockdown again. Sometimes when people don`t follow rules, some decisions like this (lockdown) have to be taken. We implement lockdown in Thane as well. When cases increase in some places, such decisions are taken."

In phase one, from July 13 to July 18, nothing except medical and hospitals and milk provision services will be allowed, while in the second phase, from July 18 to July 23, milk, hospitals and essential services related shops will be allowed to remain open.

Pune district in Maharashtra on Thursday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall count to 34,399, according to the latest health bulletin on Friday.

The death toll in the district reached 978 with 34 more people succumbing to the infection on Thursday. Of the 1,803 cases, as many as 1,032 were reported from the areas located in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. The number of patients has reached 24,977 in the PMC limits.

With 573 new cases in Pimpri Chinchwad on Thursday, the COVID-19 count in the industrial township has reached 6,982.

The number of coronavirus positive cases reported from the district's rural parts, areas in the Pune Cantonment Board as well as the civil hospital rose to 3,138, a health official told ANI.

The state has so far reported 230,599 COVID-19 cases including 93,673 active cases, 127,259 recovered and 9,667 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.