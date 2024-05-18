Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2750307
NewsIndia
NUH

10 Dead, Several Injured As Moving Bus Catches Fire In Haryana's Nuh

Nearly 64 passengers were on board the bus returning from Vrindavan when it suddenly caught fire in Haryana's Nuh district.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 18, 2024, 09:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

10 Dead, Several Injured As Moving Bus Catches Fire In Haryana's Nuh

New Delhi: In a tragic incident a moving bus caught fire near Tauru in Haryana's Nuh district in the wee hours of Saturday and 10 people lost their lives. As many as 20 people were injured in the incident and were rushed to the hospital.

The incident occurred around 2 am on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. The bus was carrying around 60 people, all of whom were residents of Punjab and Chandigarh and were returning from Mathura-Vrindavan, police said, reported PTI.

Locals noticed the fire, chased the bus and asked the driver to stop. They also informed the police and the fire department.

Speaking to ANI, a passanger Meena Rani who was also injured in the incident said, "We were returning from Vrindavan. We don't know how the fire broke out. 10 people have died. 64 people were there on the bus"

Expressing his sorrow over the tragic incident Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed said, "This is a very painful, sad, and heart-wrenching incident."

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: ₹37.5 crore seized by ED belongs to Alamgir
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Saran seat special?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indians so angry?
DNA Video
DNA: A pile of expired chocolates recovered
DNA Video
DNA: New rule for Kedarnath pilgrims
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report from Rae Bareli amid Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Maliwal go to CM House?
DNA Video
DNA: Australia and US unveil undersea drones
DNA Video
DNA: High Court's instructions on false dowry system!
DNA Video
DNA: France Declares Emergency In New Caledonia As Protests Rage