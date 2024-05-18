New Delhi: In a tragic incident a moving bus caught fire near Tauru in Haryana's Nuh district in the wee hours of Saturday and 10 people lost their lives. As many as 20 people were injured in the incident and were rushed to the hospital.

The incident occurred around 2 am on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. The bus was carrying around 60 people, all of whom were residents of Punjab and Chandigarh and were returning from Mathura-Vrindavan, police said, reported PTI.

Locals noticed the fire, chased the bus and asked the driver to stop. They also informed the police and the fire department.

Speaking to ANI, a passanger Meena Rani who was also injured in the incident said, "We were returning from Vrindavan. We don't know how the fire broke out. 10 people have died. 64 people were there on the bus"

#WATCH | Nuh, Haryana: Meena Rani, one of the injured says, "We were returning from Vrindavan. We don't know how the fire broke out. 10 people have died. 64 people were there on the bus..." — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2024

Expressing his sorrow over the tragic incident Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed said, "This is a very painful, sad, and heart-wrenching incident."